FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man will be behind bars for 15 years after a May 2022 shooting outside a north Fort Wayne apartment.

Quejuance Stewart was sentenced Friday to 10 years for battery with a deadly weapon and 5 years for battery resulting in serious injury. Both sentences are to be served consecutively.

Stewart is accused of getting out of a car at Cambridge Square Apartments just off of Cook Road and arguing with a man. He then threatened the man and brandished two handguns with long clips in each hand, a witness told detectives in Allen Superior Court documents.

Quejuance Stewart

That’s when shots were fired, witnesses said.

At the scene, police found shell casings strewn about the parking lot as well as cars which had been hit by bullets.

Fort Wayne Police arrested the 25-year-old Stewart days after the shooting, which left the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right groin area, according to court documents.

Stewart had recently been released from prison after serving time on a conviction of being a felon in possession of a handgun before the shooting, court documents said.

Stewart pleaded guilty in February to two felony counts of battery, resulting in the dismissal of four more charges including attempted murder.