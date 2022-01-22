Man gets 110 years for Indianapolis shooting that killed 2

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 110 years in prison for the fatal 2019 shootings of two people outside an Indianapolis strip club.

Twenty-four-year-old Terrance Lee Warren Jr. was sentenced Thursday after a Marion County jury convicted him in November of two counts of murder and carrying a handgun without a license. WISH-TV reports that Charles Reeves and William Walker were found fatally shot in May 2019 outside of Club Venus.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday in a news release that the shooting occurred following a “disturbance” outside the club and it was captured on security video.