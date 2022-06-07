SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for a deadly shooting that sent shoppers fleeing for safety inside a northern Indiana shopping mall.

Twenty-three-year-old Dazhon Howard also was given a suspended 7.5-year sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter plea for killing 23-year-old Delaney Crosby inside University Park Mall in Mishawaka in September 2020.

Howard reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after his March trial ended with a judge declaring a mistrial when jurors said they were deadlocked. Howard had argued that he shot Crosby in self-defense after the two got into an altercation.