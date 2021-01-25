Man found with marijuana, THC edibles and illegal handgun while speeding

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Chicago man has been arrested after being found with marijuana, THC edibles and an illegal handgun while speeding Sunday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Tyler Turchi was patrolling on State Road 63 near Oak Drive when he stopped a Toyota Camry for traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. While approaching the vehicle, he reports detecting a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Anthony Atkins, 36, from Chicago, IL, was found with multiple packages containing THC edible candy and suspected marijuana. Trooper Turchi also reports finding a handgun that was being carried in Atkins’ waistband. Further investigation revealed that the serial number appeared to have been removed from the handgun.

During the traffic stop, Atkins was showing signs of being under the influence, according to the report. Trooper Turchi conducted a roadside investigation for impairment, then transported Atkins to a hospital for further investigation. During the course of his investigation, Trooper Turchi was able to determine Atkins was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Atkins was taken into custody and transported to Warren County Jail.

Arrests and Preliminary Charges:

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon – Level 4 Felony Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Gun Identification Number – Level 5 Felony Possession of a Handgun Without a Permit – Class A Misdemeanor Dealing Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana – Class A Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle with a Controlled Substance in the Body – Class C Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Trooper Turchi was assisted on scene by Fountain County Sheriff’s Department, Covington Police Department and Maskel’s Towing.