FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — This week, Fort Wayne police took 11 grams of Fentanyl off the streets, a sizable amount considering a deadly dose is typically 2 milligrams.

Ryan L. Hughes

Ryan L. Hughes, 31, was taken into custody Saturday after a Fort Wayne officer reportedly caught him speeding away fast enough to toss plastic baggies with Fentanyl, cocaine and a cutting agent out of his black 2013 Dodge Charger the day before. As the officer got on foot, looking for the baggies, Hughes circled back a few minutes later to retrieve the drugs, court documents said.

This week, Hughes was charged with cocaine and narcotic drug dealing, two felony counts that came with $100,000 bond. Hughes apparently satisfied that bond Saturday and is due in court Thursday.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. Friday, when Officer Geoff Norton recognized Hughes from prior police interactions as Hughes tooled past him on Oxford and then quickly turned on to Robinwood Drive. Norton watched Hughes swing to the side of the road on Robinwood and quickly return to the traffic lane.

Sensing something amiss, Norton exited his car and started walking along Robinwood, thinking Hughes tossed something out of the window when he pulled to the side, the probable cause stated.

As Norton was searching for the contraband, he caught Hughes circling back to that spot. When he saw Norton, he quickly sped off.

Norton easily found the plastic baggie with white stuff in it. The baggie was cool to the touch in one of the many details Norton included in the probable cause affidavit, and surmised the baggie couldn’t have been on the side of the road for long when the temperature was in the mid-80s. Norton noted he could feel the coolness of the baggie with gloves on and believed it had been in air conditioning, court documents said.

He discovered three different baggies: one with 5.7 grams of an unidentified substance, one with 10.9 grams of fentanyl and a third with 125.8 grams of cocaine. The unidentified substance was sent off for further testing, but could likely be the substance dealers use to “cut” the drugs.

“The affiant (Norton) knew from his training and experience as a law enforcement office that the above amounts of narcotics far exceed that of personal use…that subjects involved in the dealing of street level narcotics will often possess different types of narcotics to appeal to various ‘customers’,” Norton wrote.

Fentanyl is typically found in many street drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, police and experts tell WANE 15.