FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A man who shot dead a 15-year-old in an alley behind Euclid Avenue in February 2020 was found guilty of murder Thursday by an Allen County Jury.

Cameron Blake Hallett was convicted of murder and using a firearm in the commission of an offense by a jury after deliberating for about an hour.

Cameron B. Hallett

Hallett, who went by “Blako,” was charged with murder in the Feb. 19, 2020, shooting death of Eric McDonnell in the 2800 block of Euclid Avenue.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the shooting was captured on a surveillance camera in the area. It showed McDonnell walking in the alley while talking on a cellphone, then meeting a vehicle. As he walks back in the alley, McDonnell is approached by two people, the affidavit detailed.

The two then assault McDonnell, and a shot is fired from an “item in a bag” – presumably a gun – by a tall, slender person, the affidavit said. McDonnell can then be seen using the cell phone again, before another person runs up to him.

That person told police later than McDonnell told him, “Blako shot me, Blako shot me, Blako shot me,” the affidavit said. The person said “Blako” was a man named Cam who had recently threatened McDonnell for allegedly stealing from him, the affidavit said.

The person identified Hallett, whose middle name is Blake, as “Blako” in a photo array. Another witness also identified Hallett.

A third witness and friend of McDonnell told police that he heard “Blako” and “Forrest” assaulted and shot McDonnell, the affidavit said. That person also identified Hallett.

Hallett will be sentenced July 8. He faces up to 85 years.

Lead prosecutor Tom Chaille said he wouldn’t be able to make a statement just after the conviction. Hallett has another charge that must still be adjudicated, Chaille said.

Court documents indicate Hallett faces a three-day trial beginning May 10 in front of Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull for residential breaking and entering, a Felony 6 level charge, along with misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license and marijuana possession.