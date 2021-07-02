Man found guilty of killing Marion man, 2 sons in 2018

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been found guilty of killing a man and his two young boys on Dec. 30, 2018.

A Grant County jury has found Demetrius J. Jackson guilty of felony murder, one count of armed robbery resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. His sentencing date has not been released.

Jackson is one of three people accused of fatally shooting 42-year-old Javon Blackwell and his two sons, 12-year-old Javon Blackwell, Jr. and 11-year-old Jayzon Blackwell, in a home along South Gallatin Street in Marion. The two other individuals are Lemere J. Jones and Brittany D. Drake.

Jones was sentenced back in April 2020 for felony murder, one count of armed robbery resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery. He is serving 195 years, according to court documents.

Drake is facing charges of armed robbery. Her jury trial is scheduled for November.