Man found guilty of killing girlfriend at motel

by: Corinne Moore

Thomas J. Jackson

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The jury has found a man guilty of killing a woman at a motel in 2020.

In August, Fort Wayne Police arrested Thomas Jackson in the shooting death of Angel May Carter, 19, of Fort Wayne, who was gunned down outside of a second-floor room at the Rodeway Inn at 2920 Goshen Road on Aug. 9, 2020.

An autopsy found Carter died of a gunshot wound and her death was ruled a homicide. Police then quickly named Jackson as a person of interest and took him into custody.

On Thursday, a jury found Jackson guilty after about an hour of deliberation, according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on July 30.

