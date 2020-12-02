Man found guilty in killing of girlfriend at motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury has convicted a man in the death of his girlfriend in a Fort Wayne motel room in May 2018.

David A. Fabela

David A. Fabela was found guilty of Murder in the killing of 47-year-old Michelle Lee Funk-Pike, of Las Vegas, at the Regency Inn at 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd. on May 15, 2018.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police were called to the motel after a 911 caller said a man was talking around the hotel saying that he’d killed his girlfriend and her body was in his room. The caller said the man was “bragging” about the killing and claiming he’d tell the police she committed suicide, the affidavit said.

Police arrived at the motel and found the man – identified as Fabela – walking away from the motel. He was stopped by officers and detained, the affidavit said.

At the motel, a manager let police into Fabela’s room. Inside, police found dried blood splattered on the floor and, in a pile of blankets, the body of a woman wrapped up, the affidavit said. The body was cold to the touch, the document said.

Police interviewed a man who said he’d spoken with Fabela, who told him, “I killed my (expletive),” according to the affidavit. The man said Fabela said he killed her “because of her drinking; and she got me kicked out of my last apartment,” the affidavit said.

The man said Fabela said he hit the woman in the head several times and stabbed her, then got rid of the knife in a field behind the motel, the affidavit said.

Several other witnesses said they heard Fabela admit to killing the woman.

Authorities investigate a death at the Regency Inn in May 2018.

A crime scene detective noted in the affidavit that the woman had injuries to her head consistent with a physical beating.

Funk-Pike died from blunt force injuries of the head, neck and chest, the Allen County Coroner’s Office found. She was also strangled.