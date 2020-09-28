Man found down in roadway was gunned down, coroner says

Fort Wayne police investigate a report of a man down in the 600 blk. of E. Lewis St. Tuesday night.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man who was found down in a downtown roadway last week was shot, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

It was around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when police and medics were called to the 600 block of East Lewis Street, near Hanna Street, on a report of a man down.

Medics arrived and took one person to a hospital. No other information was released at the time.

On Monday, the coroner’s office said James Jeffery Hines, 53, of Fort Wayne had been shot and critically hurt. He was hospitalized until his death Wednesday.

An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Wayne Police have not provided any other details on the case.