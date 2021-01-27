Man found dead behind apartment on city’s southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A body was found behind a southeast Fort Wayne apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to 3200 Diplomat Drive, in the Whispering Creek Apartments complex off Hessen Cassel Road, on a report of an unknown problem. A caller said a man was down in the area, police said.

Officers arrived to find a man down in the back of the address. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives and Crime Scene units were working at the scene to determine what happened. Crime scene tape was draped around the area.

No other information was available.

“This is a current investigation and at this time a lot of details are not known,” said police spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and rule on a cause and manner of death later.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP or the Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.