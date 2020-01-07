Man found dead near east Fort Wayne railroad tracks; death considered ‘suspicious’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was found dead near railroad tracks in east Fort Wayne Tuesday morning, and Fort Wayne Police have called the case “suspicious.”

Just after 9 a.m., railroad workers called police after finding a man down near the railroad tracks in the area of Meyer Road and Oxford Street. Officers arrived and found the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fort Wayne Police said in a news release that it did not appear the man had been struck by a train. It’s not clear how he died.

The death has been determined to be “suspicious in nature,” police said.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death, as well as the victim’s identity, later.

Police have asked that anyone with any information on the case call the Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.