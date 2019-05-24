Man found dead in apartment; considered ‘suspicious’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police are conducting a death investigation after a reported shooting in an apartment on the city’s far-southeast side.

Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. to the 3400 block of Cheviot Drive, in the Eastwood Point apartments complex just south of Paulding Road. Dispatchers confirmed to WANE 15 that a shooting had been reported and one person was pronounced dead.

Police at the scene said they were called to the area on an EMS run and arrived to find a male down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 41-year-old Korta Seon Queary of Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Queary died of a gunshot to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

A Fort Wayne Police spokesman at the scene Friday said that investigators could not confirm there was a shooting, but that they were conducting a death investigation.

Department spokesman Michael Joyner said the death appeared to be “suspicious in nature.”

No other information was immediately available.