COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) — A man was fatally shot inside a north Columbus Roosters restaurant Friday night around 10:15 p.m.

Police said the man, who has been identified as 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, was standing inside the breezeway of the restaurant waiting for a table when the suspect opened the door and shot him.

The suspect then ran west, away from the restaurant, according to police.

Officers arrived and found Davis shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:25 p.m.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Police are still looking for the suspect and reviewing surveillance video. No arrests have been made.

The restaurant is closed and will reopen on Feb. 22.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred at our 161 location late Friday evening,” A spokesperson for Roosters said in an email. “We are currently letting the authorities perform their duties. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim, our guests, and our staff. This location will be closed through Monday February 21st. Please respect the privacy of our staff during this difficult time. We truly appreciate your understanding.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).