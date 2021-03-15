Man fatally shot after confronting another man about the loudness of vehicle

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was fatally shot Friday after confronting another man about how loud his vehicle was.

On Friday at approximately 7:55 p.m., Marion Police responded to the 3200 block of South McClure Street on reports of a shooting with a man down. Responding officers report finding a man, later identified as Jason Hatton, 32, lying on the ground.

Hatton was transported to an area hospital. He died shortly after arriving to the hospital, the press release said.

Police report that Chase Black, 20, told officers that he was confronted by Hatton about how loud his vehicle was and that Hatton hit him in the mouth with a “Billy Club.” Black said he then fired his handgun at Hatton..

Black’s handgun was collected as evidence. The Marion Police Department said a second handgun was found a the scene and is believed to belong to Hatton.

This investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office for review.