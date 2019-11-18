Man facing charges related to deadly high-speed crash turns himself in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man accused of crashing a Chevy Tahoe into the back of a semi trailer while driving nearly 100 mph on I-469 back in December turned himself into authorities on Sunday.

Douglas Sheets is facing multiple charges, including reckless homicide for the September 3 crash that killed his girlfriend, Dawn Cole, who was a passenger in the SUV.

After striking the semi trailer, the SUV ran off the road, hit a fence and a group of trees before becoming engulfed in flames according to court documents.

Pictured: the aftermath of a crash on I-469 that left one woman dead on September 3, according to an affidavit.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Sheets screaming that his girlfriend was still in the car, and that he was unable to get her out as the car was in flames.

According to the affidavit, emergency crews were unable to get to Cole out of the SUV until the fire was extinguished, but by that time they say Cole was already “visibly deceased.”

Data pulled from the electronic control module after the crash showed the vehicle was traveling at 98 miles per hour, did not brake, and was at 100% throttle for the full five seconds after the airbags deployed.

Sheets told medics at the scene he was driving because he was less drunk that his girlfriend, according to the affidavit.