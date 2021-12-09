Man faces new charges of running unlicensed funeral homes in NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio has been indicted on seven new charges.

The charges against Shawnte Hardin are on top of 37 counts that he already faces.

A Lucas County grand jury on Tuesday indicted Hardin on charges that included representing as a funeral director while unlicensed and theft.

He pleaded not guilty in October to 37 counts and previously denied allegations that he was running an illegal funeral home.

Authorities have said he ran funeral services in Summit, Cuyahoga, Franklin and Lucas counties without having a license.