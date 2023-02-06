FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Attempted murder and other charges could be dismissed for a man pleading guilty to lesser charges in a 2022 shooting at an apartment on Fort Wayne’s north side.

Quejuance Stewart, also known as Quan or Quance Stewart, was charged last year in connection to a May 24 shooting at Cambridge Square Apartments. According to court documents, Stewart shot a man he had been arguing with outside the apartments.

The victim was hospitalized in non-life-threatening condition.

Stewart pleaded guilty Monday to a felony count of battery, and being a felon in possession of a handgun. As part of the plea agreement, four felony charges would be dismissed for Stewart, including attempted murder, battery, carrying a handgun without a license, and criminal recklessness.

If the judge accepts the deal, Stewart would be sentenced to no more than 15 years of prison time.