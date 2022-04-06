FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man was shot dead in the parking lot of a church on Fort Wayne’s far southeast side Wednesday night.

Police and medics were called around 7:45 p.m. to the parking lot of the New Covenant Worship Center at 3420 E Paulding Road, just east of Hessen Cassel Road.

According to Fort Wayne Police, officers arrived and found a man down next to a vehicle in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Luke Matthew Borror, 21, from Fort Wayne. An autopsy found Borror died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

At this time, police have no suspects. A witness told investigators that a number of people ran from the scene.

Police found several shell casings at the scene.

Police said they would be checking any surveillance cameras in the area to see if they captured any video that would help in the investigation. On Thursday, the department said they were “aggressively pursuing all leads.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact FWPD at or use the Crime Stoppers app.