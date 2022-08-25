MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Muncie fatally shot a man who they said pointed what appeared to be a gun at officers during a domestic disturbance investigation at a home early Thursday.

The incident unfolded at a home on East Andover Street, on the north side of Muncie, around 1 a.m. A “concerned neighbor” called police for an alleged domestic disturbance, according to a report from Indiana State Police.

At the home, Muncie Police spoke with a male in the home, and began negotiations. Eventually, a SWAT team was called in.

State police at some point during the ordeal, officers heard gunshots in the home, then saw a man approach a window. He then pointed what appeared to be a firearm at officers, state police said.

At that point, an officer fired a shot from a rifle, striking the man. The 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the situation.

It’s not clear from the state police report if the man had a gun when he was shot, or whether anyone else was in the home at the time.

The man was not identified. State police said his name, as well as the officers involved in the incident, will be released later.

State police called the investigation “active.” The case will be turned over to the Delaware County Prosecutor for review after the investigation is complete.