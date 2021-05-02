Man dead after overnight stabbing; no suspect information

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man is dead after suffering from threatening injuries following a stabbing in the 2400 block of Trentman Avenue early Sunday morning.

Around 3:50 a. m, police were called to a home at 2409 Trentman Avenue on a report of a stabbing. Fort Wayne Police say his body was found in the middle of the road and he stumbled near a child’s bike. Police say he was transported the hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. No suspect information has been released.

WANE 15 is on the scene, and we will develop this story as more information becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to call FWPD or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.