Man critically hurt in accidental shooting

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A Kendallville man was critically hurt after a gun tossed onto a bed discharged, sending a bullet into his stomach.

According to a report from WANE 15’s partners in news, KPC News, police and medics were called just before 2 p.m Saturday to an apartment in the 1900 block of Aspen Cove in Kendallville on a report of a shooting. There, first responders found 20-year-old Jerremmy L. Hall of Kendallville suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was airlifted to Fort Wayne’s Parkview Regional Medical Center in critical condition, KPC News reported.

Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley told KPC News that investigators believe an adult in the apartment was handling a gun and tossed it onto a bed. The gun discharged when it hit the bed, and Hall was struck in the abdomen, the newspaper reported.

The police department’s findings were forwarded to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges, KPC News reported. Police said the shooting was accidental.