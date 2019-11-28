Man has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Fort Wayne’s north side

by: WANE Staff Reports

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting on the city’s north side.

Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Wallen Hills Drive, north of the intersection of Coldwater and East Wallen Roads, just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28.

At the scene, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. Emergency crews initially listed him in serious condition.

Once the victim was taken to the hospital, doctors down-graded his condition to life-threatening.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses from the scene and they continue to investigate the incident.

