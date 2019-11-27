Man convicted of stalking girls found with child porn, court records show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man convicted earlier this year of stalking young girls for years and watching them at sports practices now faces child porn charges after police reportedly found 1,800 images on devices at his home.

Brad S. Stoffer, 49, faces two charges of Possession of Child Pornography in a case opened by Allen County prosecutors Wednesday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, it was October 2018 when police investigating stalking allegations against Stoffer searched his home and found “large quantities” of child porn images on devices. Among the cache were images of “infants and toddlers and other pre-pubescent children being sexually abused,” the affidavit said.

Brad S. Stoffer

All told, police found 1,800 images of child porn, the affidavit said.

The new charges come after Stoffer was convicted of several counts of stalking, between May 2011 and October 2018, earlier this year.

According to court records in that case, Stoffer would reportedly tell the girls, often gymnasts, that they had great bodies and they look good in their leotards, and asked about other girls who may be friends. He alluded several times to watching girls compete and practice, the affidavit said.

Stoffer pleaded guilty to six charges of stalking in October. He was sentenced to 4 years.

According to the terms of a plea agreement, Stoffer was prohibited from possessing child porn or visiting strip clubs or adult bookstores, and using social media or instant messaging or chat room websites. He was also banned “from every gymnastics or tumbling gym or facility in Allen County.”