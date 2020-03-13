Man convicted of stalking girls admits to having child porn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man convicted earlier last year of stalking young girls for years and watching them at sports practices has now pleaded guilty to unrelated child porn charges.

Brad S. Stoffer pleaded guilty to two counts of felony Child Pornography during a hearing inside Allen Superior Court Friday.

Brad S. Stoffer

According to a probable cause affidavit, it was October 2018 when police investigating stalking allegations against Stoffer searched his home and found “large quantities” of child porn images on devices. Among the cache were images of “infants and toddlers and other pre-pubescent children being sexually abused,” the affidavit said.

All told, police found 1,800 images of child porn, the affidavit said.

The new charges come after Stoffer was convicted of several counts of stalking, between May 2011 and October 2018, earlier this year.

According to court records in that case, Stoffer would reportedly tell the girls, often gymnasts, that they had great bodies and they look good in their leotards, and asked about other girls who may be friends. He alluded several times to watching girls compete and practice, the affidavit said.

Stoffer pleaded guilty to six charges of stalking in October. He was sentenced to 4 years.

The plea deal in this latest case calls for Stoffer to serve 5 years in prison. The sentence would run consecutive to the stalking case.

Stoffer will be sentenced April 9.