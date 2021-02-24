Man convicted of burglary after using false identity to break in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man has been convicted after using false identity to break into a home and commit a battery.

On Wednesday, David Singleton, also known as Christopher Moore, was convicted of Burglary, resulting in bodily injury and sentenced to 14 years executed, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

“Moore had used a false identity to deceive his victim. He used the information gained by his deception to break into the victim’s home and committing a battery upon her,” the press release said.