Man charged with trying to rob Kendallville credit union robbery with ‘bomb’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced that Lance Lombrana, 41, of Fort Wayne has been charged by way of a criminal complaint with armed credit union robbery.

According to court documents, on Aug. 30 Lombrana allegedly went into the 3Rivers Federal Credit Union at 551 W. North St. in Kendallville, approached a teller and asked to speak with a manager. When the manager arrived, Lombrana removed what appeared to be explosives with a timing device from a red and black bag. Credit union employees later told law enforcement that they believed the device was a bomb. Lombrana then demanded cash from the manager and left.

Police arrested Lombrana in Garrett shortly after.

“After consultation with the Kendallville Police Chief Waters and lead Detective Handshoe, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fort Wayne, the decision has been made that the case against Lance Lombrana will be filed in U.S. federal court,” said Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery. “The decision was not easy; when criminals victimize the citizens and communities in Noble County, I want to prosecute those criminals. [But] we have been provided information that has led me to the conclusion that the federal court is the more appropriate venue for this case.”

The United States Attorney’s Office is emphasizing that a complaint is merely an allegation, and that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, the DOJ said any specific sentence to be imposed will be determined by the Judge after a consideration of federal statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Indiana State Police, and the Kendallville Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lesley J. Miller Lowery.