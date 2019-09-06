Man charged with stalking girls pleads guilty

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man charged with stalking young girls for years and watching them at sports practices has pleaded guilty.

The investigation into Brad Stoffer started in 2011. He is accused of calling the homes of several school-aged girls over multiple years, according to police.

Police say Stoffer would compliment their bodies, mention where they went to school, and allude to watching them in various activities.

Stoffer’s trial was scheduled to start this month but is now cancelled. His sentencing is now scheduled for next month.