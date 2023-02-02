FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Thursday at a north Fort Wayne apartment complex in connection to a shooting that killed a man sitting in his car outside a gas station in 2021.

Just after 2 p.m. Thursday, FWPD served a warrant at a home in the 2600 block of River Cove Trail. Detectives with the Homicide Unit arrested 23-year-old Torrese Bobo in connection to the murder of Daniel Nolan, 33, who sitting in his car on May 2, 2021 outside a gas station on South Hanna Street when he was shot to death.

Bobo was taken to the Allen County Jail and charged with murder.

The Emergency Service Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Aerial Support Unit, Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecutors Office were also involved in Thursday’s investigation.

Another arrest was made in July 2021, when 29-year-old Tony Jackson was also charged with murder for his involvement in the shooting.