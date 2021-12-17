Man charged with kidnapping after stealing car with 8-month-old baby inside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 20-year-old man faces kidnapping charges after police say he stole a car with an 8-month-old baby inside back in November.

Linzey Darvell Woods, with no apparent address, was charged this week with kidnapping using a vehicle and auto theft. His initial court hearing takes place on Monday.

Linzey Woods

On Nov. 22 at 8:17 p.m., the baby’s mother left her car running when she parked her 2007 black Ford Fusion at the Phillips 66 station in the 1000 block of Broadway, and ran inside the station to get a drink, according to a probable cause affidavit written by detective Jean Gigli.

The mother said the baby was asleep and she didn’t want to wake up the baby. When she left the gas station, her car was gone with her baby inside.

About 20 minutes later, Fort Wayne police got a call from the Speedway Gas station on Sherman Boulevard that someone had dropped off a baby in a car seat outside the rear of the store.

A man sitting in a pickup truck watched Woods, wearing a long dark coat and a face mask, as he carried the baby to the back of the store, court documents said.

After the man observed Woods set the baby down, he flagged down a passerby to take the baby inside the Speedway, then gave chase to Woods who had parked the Ford Fusion in an alley in the 900 block of Margaret Street.

The pickup truck driver said he had to give up the chase after he saw Woods strike a couple of wooden poles, court documents said.

Two days later around 9:25 a.m., Woods was seen getting out of the Ford Fusion in the area of North Harrison Street and Fourth Street. A police sergeant saw Woods, wearing all black with his hood up and a face mask, take off running.

Woods was taken into custody and booked at that time on an outstanding warrant, court documents said. His backpack was full of identifying papers.

Surveillance video from both gas stations linked Woods to the incident.