Man charged with firing at another driver during parade in Ohio

Crime

by: The Associated Press

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a man has been charged with firing a shot at another driver on an Ohio interstate in an apparent road rage incident during a highway parade in support of President Trump.

Hilliard police say a semi-tractor-trailer driver on Interstate I-270 North called emergency dispatchers shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday to report that another driver in a pickup had fired a weapon toward his vehicle following an altercation between the two drivers.

Police say 58-year-old Todd Crawford of Homer has been charged with discharge of a firearm on or near premises, a third-degree felony.  

It’s unclear whether Crawford has an attorney; a message was left at a number listed for him.

