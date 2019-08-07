Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of ex-wife

New Haven Police investigate a shooting in the 7200 block of Moeller Road on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A New Haven man has been charged with shooting a woman at a mobile home park in New Haven last week.

Raul N. Espinosa, 56, faces charges of Attempted Murder and Criminal Recklessness related to the shooting of Michelle M. Malone at a mobile home in the 7200 block of Moeller Road.

Raul Espinosa

Officers were sent to the Glenridge Manor mobile home park around 11:47 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. They arrived and found Malone in a neighbor’s yard, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.

Malone was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene, police learned Malone had been shot by her ex-husband – Espinosa. Witnesses said “they were all sitting around, and Raul pulled out a gun and shot Michelle,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Malone told police she and Raul had not been getting along since their child had been taken by child welfare workers, the affidavit said. She said Raul showed up at the mobile home “intoxicated holding his handgun,” and they got into an argument. At that point, Espinosa said to Malone, “F— you, you b—-” and pointed the gun at Malone’s head, the affidavit detailed.

Malone said she ducked and Espinosa shot her in the shoulder. She then “pleaded for Raul not to kill her,” and she and another man escaped from the trailer and called 911, the affidavit said.

When police arrived on scene, Espinosa refused to come out of the mobile home. After several attempts to make contact with him, the Allen County SWAT and negotiators were called in.

After about an hour, Espinosa surrendered and was taken into custody.