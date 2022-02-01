Man charged with attempted murder in 2nd killing try, police say

The victim had to run down an alley and hide next to a building to dodge bullets that eventually hit his groin and fractured his pelvis.

But it wasn’t the first time Jason Ray Lea, 23, had tried to kill Kyree Williams, Fort Wayne police say.

That happened Oct. 13, court documents said.

Jason Ray Lea

Williams returned fire and sent Lea to the hospital with a head injury. Both of them were walk-ins that night at the downtown Lutheran Hospital.

On Jan. 25 then, around 10 p.m. Williams was walking west on Pontiac Street when he heard a car driving fast towards him. Turning around, he saw the lights on a silver Malibu coming straight for him and ran down an alley while Lea shot at him, court documents said.

Lea, no address given in court documents, was charged Monday with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Fort Wayne officers reported to the 2700 block of South Calhoun Street after multiple shots were reported. Callers said a man in a black hoodie was being chased by a dark colored vehicle and officers needed to check behind a counseling service.

When officers got there, they found a silver 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, registered to Lea, in the alley east of Harrison Street. They found blood on the front seat of the car and a blood trail in the snow. Multiple shells casings were inside the Malibu and other shell casings were on the ground, court documents said.

A half hour later, officers were dispatched to the downtown hospital where both Lea and Williams had been taken, court documents said. Lea was diagnosed with a brain bleed and went into surgery.

At the hospital, a minor came in with his father and told police he was inside Lea’s car behind Alberto’s restaurant on South Calhoun Street when a man wearing a sweat shirt and face mask came through the alley and started shooting at them. He said Lea got shot so they got out of the car and ran to a friend’s house for a ride to the hospital.

The witness also claimed that Lea did not return fire.

However, video surveillance taken from the counseling service shows Williams running until he hits a wall and can’t run anymore. He then exchanges fire with Lea. On the video, muzzle flashes are seen coming from both the car and Williams’ position.

Lea drove his car south while Williams rans north through the alley with a limp. Williams said he went back on Pontiac Street trying to flag someone down to take him to the hospital, but none of the passing cars would stop and he slipped and fell down.

Finally, he got someone to pick him up.