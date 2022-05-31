FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County prosecutors have filed charges against a driver in a crash that killed a woman who was crossing the Pufferbelly Trail on Carroll Road last year.

Jermaine D. Freeman faces charges of Level 5 felony Reckless Homicide and Level 6 felony Invasion of Privacy related to the Sept. 16, 2021, crash on Carroll Road at the trail crossing that claimed the life of 63-year-old Leisa Elser-Patrick of Fort Wayne.

Freeman was the driver of a Toyota Camry that allegedly drove around a stopped vehicle at the trail crossing and struck Elser-Patrick as she was crossing Carroll Road in the trail. The Camry “illegally crossed over a double yellow lane, in the middle of a marked crosswalk, including flashing yellow lights, in the opposite lane of travel,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

“The pedestrian would have had no reason to expect traffic from her right to cross the double yellow and hit her from that direction,” the affidavit added.

A warrant was issued for Freeman’s arrest on Tuesday.