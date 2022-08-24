FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When two women were shot to death inside a home on Third Street in April last year, the shock of it ran through the Wells Street neighborhood and beyond.

Now, a second person allegedly involved in the crime which took the lives of Jennifer Ann Dray, 40, and Amanda Lee Shroyer, 30, is scheduled to take a plea deal.

Joshua Dube

Joshua Dube, 37, charged with two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and narcotics and using a commission in an offense causing death, is set to face Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull Friday.

He is accused of being integrally involved in the April 20, 2021 killings; showing up prior to the arrival of Marina Zrnic, 31, and Ronald Price, 40, her so-called bodyguard, and said to be the one who burst in the front door and started shooting.

Dube told Fort Wayne detectives he was paying rent for the home at 815 Third St. after his brother-in-law, Walter Cash, died of a suspected, intentional overdose April 16. Dube and others blamed Dray who was living in the home with the victim.

Dube arrived at the home around 4:30 p.m. that day and waved a Glock handgun around while Dray locked herself in the bathroom, terrified. Dray called a friend at 4:35 p.m. to say Dube was there taking her things and refusing to leave.

RELATED

After the shooting deaths, the Allen County Drug Task Force alerted Fort Wayne detectives when they learned Dube was a suspect. Dube’s vehicle was fitted with an active GPS tracker. A detective caught Dube removing an olive green duffle bag from a trash can not too far from the crime scene and get into a white Ford Expedition, the vehicle that arrived at his home on Neva Avenue.

At 7:25 p.m. April 20, officers conducted a traffic stop on the Expedition and took Dube into custody. He had a Glock on his person, fully loaded with one round in the chamber, court documents said. Just before police nabbed him, he called someone.

“I love you. I love you. I’m going to prison,” he told her.

“I just saw some crazy shit,” he uttered to the officers. Dealer size packages of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin were found in the duffle bag.

Marina Zrnic

Ronald Price

Dube said when Dray went into the bathroom, he sent a text to Zrnic, asking her to go to the house and confront Dray. He claimed in the probable cause affidavit that a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, long sleeves and a mask walked in and “just started shooting.” That man was later identified as Price whose 4-day jury trial was reset from this week to Feb. 14-17.

Zrnic took a plea deal three days after Christmas. Her sentencing, initially scheduled for May 20 has been reset for September, but could be delayed until after Price’s trial.

Zrnic agreed to plead guilty to robbery, her charge of felony murder was dismissed. She was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison, 10 years executed and five years suspended.