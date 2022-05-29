HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of shooting a customer to death in an Ohio Walmart store and wounding an employee after an attempted theft is facing murder and other charges.

Fairfield Township police said 32-year-old Anthony F. Brown of Hamilton is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and a weapons count. Police said two customers tried to stop a theft from the Fairfield Township store Thursday night, and the suspect pulled a gun and killed one of them, also seriously wounding an employee.

Brown’s attorney said his client is presumed innocent and vowed to contest his $5 million bail, calling it excessive and unconstitutional.