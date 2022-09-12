FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in a July 4 shooting that took place in the backyard of a home on South Calhoun St.

Quantae Jackson, 28, appeared in court Monday, accused of shooting to death of Calvin Keys behind a home at 4714 S. Calhoun St.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. on reports of two men being shot. Officers found the men at the back of the house and said both were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the men was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Keys was pronounced dead at the scene.

FWPD Homicide and Crime Scene Technicians were there to investigate and process the scene. Detectives went door to door attempting to find witnesses or video surveillance of the incident.

Jackson was arrested Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in Indianapolis in a coordinated effort between the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Indiana State Police. The Fort Wayne homicide unit was assisted by Vice and Narcotics, Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Drones.

Jackson told Magistrate Sam Keirns he was requesting a speedy trial and will reappear in Allen Superior Court on Sept. 26 for a trial setting. Jackson also said he had hired his own attorney.