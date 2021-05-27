Man charged in gunfight that led to 1 dead, 4 injured

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Charges has been filed for a man involved in a Saturday morning apartment gunfight that left one person dead and four others injured.

Jamarion Thomas, 20, is facing five felonies including murder for the shooting at the Villages of Hanna, according to court documents.

Jamarion Thomas, 20 (Photo courtesy of Allen County Jail)

On Saturday, officers were called to the apartment complex at 12:41 a.m. on reports of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived on scene, gunfire was still ongoing, police said.

According to police, multiple people were shooting. Officers ran toward the gunfire but were unable to find any suspects.

Officers then began checking apartments in the area that appeared to have been struck by gunfire. A woman was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

She was identified Monday as 29-year-old Candiace M. Lay of Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Lay died of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police report that they found an AR15-style rifle on the floor of Thomas’ apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.