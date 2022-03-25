PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is facing murder charges in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old girl outside her Detroit-area home.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says Justin Rouser was arraigned Friday on first-degree murder, assault with intent to commit murder and other charges.

Ariah Jackson was in the rear seat of a car stopped in the driveway of her Pontiac home on March 18 when shots were fired at the car from an SUV. The girl’s 30-year-old mother and three other children also were in the car. Ariah was struck once in the back of her head. Her mother’s head was grazed by a bullet. Ariah’s sister and two cousins were not injured.