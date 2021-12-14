Man charged in connection to July Steuben County murder

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to a murder that occurred in July.

30-year-old Steven Restemayer was arrested and charged with the murder of 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets.

Back in July, Sheets’ body was discovered in the basement of a burned out residence on the 5700 block of North C.R. 675 E in Fremont Township.

During the initial crime scene search, police found Restemayer hiding in a camper adjacent to the resident. He was taken into custody on an unrelated outstanding arrest warrant and quickly became a person of interest.

After five months of investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday.

Restemayer remains held without bond pending an initial court appearance. The investigation is ongoing by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of Indiana State Police.