Man charged in connection to Dec. 2020 crash that killed woman while inside her home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been charged in connection to a December 2020 crash that killed a woman while inside her home.

63-year-old Gwendolyn Martin of Fort Wayne was killed on Dec. 21, 2020, when a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica slammed into her McClellan Street home just after 10 p.m. She was found pinned under the vehicle, which was fully inside the house.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A probable cause affidavit identified 31-year-old Marquel Bright as the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the home. Ashley Fromm was sitting in the passenger seat during the time of the crash. Bright and Fromm were listed as persons of interest on Dec. 30, 2020.

Bright and Fromm were allegedly seen crawling out of the back of the vehicle and running from the scene after the crash. Bright alleged that people outside the vehicle attacked the two as they they got out of the vehicle. He added that he hit people as they tried to flee.

Nearly a year after the crash on Nov. 18, 2021, Bright was arrested in Indianapolis on a separate warrant. He was then brought in for questioning regarding the December 2020 crash.

Court documents claim that Bright was driving 51 miles per hour over the distance of the crash scene. They also allege he was driving without receiving a valid driver’s license.

According to court documents, Bright alleges that he was driving recklessly because “someone had shot out the back window of the vehicle.” Photographs of the vehicle after the crash show the rear window was missing, but no other evidence was located to support this claim. Documents claim that Bright did not render aid to Martin or even determine if aid was needed.

Bright also admitted that he did not report the crash to police, adding that he stayed with various relatives in the days that followed. He did not explain why he did not report the crash to law enforcement.

Bright was charged with Leaving the scene of an accident that caused death, a Level 4 felony.