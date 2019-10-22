Man charged in coach’s killing sentenced for assisting a criminal, theft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man initially charged with murder in the shooting death of a Fort Wayne coach and mentor has been sentenced for low-level crimes tied to the killing.

Jaevin E. Bowie was sentenced to 5 years on charges of Assisting a Criminal and Theft related to the May 2017 shooting death of Terrance Miles outside the East Central Towers apartments east of downtown Fort Wayne. Bowie pleaded guilty to the crimes last year.

Henry E. Underwood

Bowie turned and spoke to the Miles family directly at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing. He apologized for what happened and said it was never apart of the plan to kill Miles. Bowie also said he owed them an explanation and offered to answer any of their questions if they were willing to meet with him.

Bowie and another man – Henry Underwood – were both charged in the death of Miles, an active youth mentor and assistant football coach at North Side High School.

Bowie said Miles mentored him as a child and that Miles would know him by name if he were alive today. Although nothing will change the outcome, Bowie said he is striving to do better.

Several members of the Miles family went before the judge to describe the pain of losing the beloved coach. Some offered forgiveness, other said they didn’t know if they could ever forgive Bowie.

Bowie was a key witness for the prosecution against Underwood during his trial earlier this month. He testified that he saw Underwood fatally shoot Miles while he was taking out the trash.

A jury acquitted Underwood in the murder. During Underwood’s trial, the defense pointed out that Bowie changed his story multiple times and argued that Bowie was testifying against Underwood only as part of a plea deal.

Underwood was released from jail after his acquittal.

Bowie has served 616 days in jail to date, which will be applied to his sentence.