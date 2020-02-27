Man charged in beating of dog in parking lot; video of incident shared on Facebook

This screenshot from a video shared on Facebook shows a man allegedly punching a dog multiple times in the back seat of a car.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man caught on cellphone video apparently beating a dog in a car in a Fort Wayne parking lot in October has been charged.

Noah B. Parish, 21, faces a misdemeanor charge of Cruelty to an Animal for an incident in the parking lot of the Stellhorn Plaza Target store on Oct. 11, 2019.

Noah B. Parish

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Allen Superior Court, an Animal Care and Control officer was called to the area after someone reported a man “repeatedly hitting a dog that was in the backseat of a Toyota Corolla.” The person said the man hit the dog several times, stopped, went to the driver’s door, then turned back around and struck the dog several more times.

Video of the incident was shared to Facebook, and someone who watched it ran the plates of the vehicle and learned the Toyota was registered to Parish, the affidavit said.

An Animal Care and Control officer traced the vehicle to a home, and later, questioned Parish about the incident. He said the dog – Duke – had diarrhea inside the car and he “overreacted,” the affidavit said. Parish admitted to hitting Duke and said he was “sorry for losing his temper and regretted his actions.”

The dog’s owner told investigators later that the they’d treated him with a flea spray earlier that day which caused him to have an upset stomach, the affidavit said.

Another man said Parish was “OCD” about his car and he “flipped a switch” when he saw the mess in the car.