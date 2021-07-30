Man charged as accomplice in killing, robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A second person has been charged in the robbery and shooting death of a man outside a Fort Wayne apartment building late last year.

Korta S. Thomas, 29, faces charges of Felony Murder and Robbery related to the Dec. 2, 2020, killing of 24-year-old Hakeem O. Cage outside an apartment building in the The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments complex.

Javon L. Thomas Jr., 17, is charged with Murder in the case, accused of gunning down Cage.

FWPD responded Wednesday morning to a shooting at the Summit at Ridgewood.

Police and medics were called around 4 a.m. to the complex, within the 1000 block of Ridgewood Drive, on a report of shots fired. Cage was found outside an apartment building.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a witness told police that Cage borrowed her car to attend a party at the Hawthorn Suites hotel around midnight. Both Korta Thomas and Javon Thomas were at the party, the affidavit said.

Several hours later after the party, as she and Cage were walking back up to her apartment, the witness told police she heard footsteps and five gunshots ring out. Cage collapsed, and the shooter went through his pockets and took “a large amount of money that he always carries with him” before he ran off, the affidavit said.

The witness said a black Nissan then sped out of the apartment’s parking lot without its headlights on, the affidavit said.

The witness identified the shooter with “one hundred percent” certainty as Javon Thomas, according to the affidavit. Javon Thomas was arrested and charged with Murder in late December.

When he was arrested, Javon Thomas had a debit card belonging to Hakeem Cage, the affidavit said.

Korta Thomas was interviewed by police in December and denied any involvement in the killing. He said he was at the party at the hotel, but said he was picked up by a friend and went to his grandmother’s home.

Police tracked the phone records of Korta Thomas, which showed he left the hotel and traveled to Ridgewood Drive, where Cage was killed, according to the affidavit. Police asked Korta Thomas is he was with Javon Thomas – his cousin – when Cage was killed and he stopped the interview.

Korta Thomas told police he heard Cage was killed “because of some money because he was flashy with his money,” the affidavit said.

In April, police spoke with another witness who said he was at the hotel party with the Thomas cousins. As Cage left the party, the witness said Javon Thomas got behind the wheel of the black Nissan as he rode in the front passenger seat with Korta Thomas in the back seat.

As the Nissan arrived at the apartment complex, the witness said the Thomas cousins switched seats, and Javon Thomas then got out and “crouched between vehicles” for 10-15 minutes, the affidavit said. As Cage and his girlfriend walked to an apartment, the witness said he heard gunshots before Javon Thomas came running back to the car and they sped off.

The witness said he saw Cage on the ground, and Thomas had a “large amount of money” – more than $5,000, the affidavit said.