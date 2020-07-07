Man charge with attempted murder for stabbing man in St. Joe

ST. JOE, Ind. (WANE) — The man arrested in a stabbing incident that took place late last month in the town of St. Joe in DeKalb County has been charged.

Leslie J. Swindell

Leslie James Swindell was charged in DeKalb Superior Court with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery related to an incident June 30 along Washington Street in St. Joe.

Related Content Arrest made after man stabbed in St. Joe Video

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. that night to the 500 block of Washington Street in on a report of a stabbing. Responding officers were told the suspect had left the scene on foot.

The stabbing victim – later identified as Tristin Miller – was found with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in fair condition.

He identified Swindell as the man who stabbed him.

A K-9 officer was used to track the suspect and he was found trying to hide in some bushes in the 6200 block of S.R. 1, just over a half mile from where the stabbing took place.

Witnesses told police that Swindell and Miller had gotten into a fight before the stabbing.

Swindell was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.