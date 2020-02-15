Man behind bars accused of robbing Van Wert convenience store

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) — A man is behind bars accused of robbing a convenience store in Van Wert, Ohio Friday night.

At around 7 p.m., the Van Wert City Police Department received a call of an armed robbery at Brookside Drive Thru on West Ervin Road.

The caller reported that a man entered the store, brandished a weapon and demanded cash from the clerk, Van Wert Police said.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the man took off running.

Officers then arrived on scene and with the help of the Van Wert Sherriff’s Department, an investigation was conducted, a news release said.

This led to the arrest of Anthony J. Hoskinson, 46, on a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery.

The investigation will now be turned over to the Van Wert County Prosecutors office for additional charges, police added.