Man beaten with broken tools, 5 arrested in warrant

Rickie Stevens (left), Gregory Littlefield (right)

Travis Packer (left), Martha Powell, Clarence Egner

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) – Five people were arrested Friday after a search warrant was served in connection to to an aggravated battery investigation.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the 10500 block of S.R. 120 Wednesday after reports of aggravated battery.

They found the victim, Adolphus Powell of Shipshewana, who said two men beat him with a broken shovel and axe handle.

Those men were later identified as 58-year-old Rickie Stevens and 29-year-old Gregory Littlefield who lived at the same address as Powell at 10895 W. 590 N. in Shipshewana.

Powell said they had an argument about stolen property and he had gone outside. He says Stevens then confronted him and began to hit him with a broken shovel handle. Littlefield allegedly came out of the shed and also began to hit Powell with an old axe handle.

Powell then fled the scene where he was discovered by a passerby on S.R. 120. He was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries including a broken arm.

On Friday, officers executed a search warrant at the home of Stevens and Littlefield on W. 590 N. to follow up on the aggravated battery complaint. During the search, they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and the possible weapons used in the alleged attack.

Five people including Stevens and Littlefield were arrested as result of the warrant. They were both charged with aggravated battery.

Martha Powell, 44, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Travis Packer and Clarence Egner were both charged with possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.

The incident is still under investigation.