COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — A Franklin County grand jury indicted two Columbus natives in August on multiple felony counts involving alleged human trafficking and prostitution, according to a release.

One of the suspects, 36-year-old David Lee Au, was arrested yesterday by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but the other suspect, 37-year-old Josclyn Sellers, has not been taken into custody as of Wednesday.

Both suspects were indicted on counts of trafficking in persons, a 1st-degree felony; as well as compelling and promoting prostitution, which are both 3rd-degree felonies in Ohio.

Anyone with information about Sellers’ whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department.