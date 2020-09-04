Man arrested on child molestation charges of 12-year-old girl

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on charges of Child Molesting, a level 1 Felony.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Detective Brady Thomas reports receiving a report from the Department of Child Services in reference to an alleged child molesting. The detective interviewed the victim who said she had been sexually molested by Joshua Carnahan from before the time she could remember until she was 12.

The detective interviewed Carnahan, and he was then placed under arrest.

Carnahan will be held without bond until the case is reviewed by a judge, the release said.

The case remains under investigation.