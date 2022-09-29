FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man faces a pair of felonies after Fort Wayne Police identified him as one of the suspects behind thefts of grills from a Fort Wayne business earlier this month.

The incident happened Sept. 16 at Simply Decks & Stuff at 2332 N. Clinton St.

According to a Fort Wayne Police report, two tabletop Traeger grills were stolen from the property – one at a time, at different times during the morning hours.

Police gathered surveillance video from the business which showed three people behind the thefts.

One of the thieves was identified as 26-year-old Justin R. Edwards. He was arrested on two counts of felony Theft, police said.

The other two thieves were not named.

Police asked for anyone with information on the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.

The grills have not been found.